Palm Beach County, FL

CHILLY: It’s Just 46 Degrees In South Palm Beach County Monday Morning

By STAFF REPORT
 3 days ago
It’s a very chilly Monday morning, as the 5:30 a.m. temperature in South Palm Beach County is 46 degrees.

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is bitterly cold, at least by South Florida standards, as Monday gets underway in South Palm Beach County. The temperature as of 5:30 a.m. is 46 degrees.

The National Weather Service is calling for gradual warming throughout the day, but Monday’s high is only expected to be 66. Temperatures will drop again Monday night to a low of 50, then a rebound on Tuesday will bring daytime temps back up to the mid-70s.

Expect a Tuesday night low of 63, a Wednesday high of 76, a Wednesday night low of 61, and a Thursday high of 76. The weather is expected to cool off again Thursday night as temperatures are again expected to drop into the 50s.

