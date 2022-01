The FTSE MIB index has been under pressure lately. It has crashed by over 5% from its highest level this year. We explain whether the index is a good buy or not. The FTSE MIB index is struggling even as the euro continues its downward trend and after the strong Italian industrial sales data. The pair index is trading at €26,528, which is about 2.50% below the highest level this week.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO