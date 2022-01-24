EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

WASHINGTON (AP) — As winter deepens, a grim situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. Freezing temperatures are compounding misery from the downward spiral that has come with the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover. Aid groups and international agencies https://www.usaid.gov/sites/default/files/documents/2022-01-11_USG_Afghanistan_Complex_Emergency_Fact_Sheet_3.pdf">estimate about 23 million people, more...