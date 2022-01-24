Discovery Lab set to open their doors to the public Monday

Inside look at Tulsa's Discovery Lab ahead of 2022 opening

TULSA, Okla. — After being under construction since early 2020, Tulsa’s new Discovery Lab will open to the public on Monday, January 24th.

The museum plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

The new 57,000 square-foot museum will include 20,000 square feet of interactive exhibits and programming space.

Children will be able to explore exhibits such as the HydroLab, Math + Music, Energy, Ballapalooza, the Imaginarium, and the “Taj Mahal” of tape tunnels.

Included are the high facilitation areas: The WorkShop, Science Lab, and Little Lab, for our littlest learners. Other amenities at the new site will include a STEAM Education Center, Gizmo’s Museum Shop, Bean Sprouts Café, an outdoor amphitheater, and designated on-site parking.

The new STEAM Education Center within the museum is comprised of five 900 square-foot classrooms and will serve as the STEAM Center for all of Tulsa Public Schools. The STEAM Education Center will also have the capacity to serve all other regional districts for field trips and museum classes.

The new museum is located at 3123 South Riverside Drive, for more information you can visit discoverylab.org.

