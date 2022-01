Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with killing four people and wounding seven others in a Michigan high school shooting, will plead insanity, new court documents show. The document, filed Thursday in an Oakland County Circuit Court, states that Crumbley "intends to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense and gives notice of his intention to claim such a defense."

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO