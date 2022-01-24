Why Is New York Called the Big Apple?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public schools will have new rules for COVID isolation and quarantine time starting Monday.
The Department of Education said Wednesday students and staff who test positive will have to isolate for five days, instead of 10.
They can return if they do not have a fever for 24 hours, without using medication, and they must wear a mask in class for five days.
Unvaccinated students exposed to COVID must quarantine for at least five days, instead of 10, and wear a mask for five days in school.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage
Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
Find NYC Testing Site Near You
Check NYC Testing Wait Times
CDC’s COVID Vaccine FAQ
CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County
Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
Comments / 3