Why Is New York Called the Big Apple?

New York City has some of the best restaurants in the world. All five boroughs are bursting with thousands of dining spots, so there are bound to be more than a few good ones. The options are endless, from upscale fine dining that costs a small fortune to cheap hole-in-the-wall eats that are often just as delicious. And because New York City is so home to so many immigrants and well-traveled folk, diners can find excellent renditions of every cuisine from Japanese and Korean to Italian and French and everything in between.

1 DAY AGO