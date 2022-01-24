ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope Benedict XVI admits being at meeting about abuser priest when he ran Munich archdiocese

By Hada Messia, Stephanie Halasz, CNN
 3 days ago

CNN — Pope Benedict XVI admitted Monday that he was at a meeting in 1980 at which an abusive priest was discussed, blaming his earlier denial at having been there on "an...

