Dylan Taylor, Chairman & CEO, Voyager Space Holdings. Many financial experts previously didn’t think of the space sector as an investment category, but now that’s changing. Today, few markets are as exciting as the NewSpace sector. It’s not surprising that many investors have become interested in the nascent industry, which is expected to reach a remarkable $2.7 trillion in about 25 years. And the NewSpace sector is anticipated to have a stellar year in 2022 that builds upon the successes of 2021.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO