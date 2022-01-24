ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

WATCH: Snow impacts commute on side roads

By Kyle Alexander
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Kyle Alexander is live on Sheridan Road bringing you the latest information on side road conditions, snow amounts, road temperatures, and driving tips.

Our Live Drive ActionCam is in Poland tracking the latest severe weather:

Current reported Valley snow totals Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Closings and delays

View all current closings for schools, churches and businesses in the Youngstown, Ohio area, as well as parking bans.
Bundle up to battle frigid temperatures and frostbite

It is the minimum you need to stay safe in these harsh winter conditions. One thing that is common if you don't take proper precautions is frostbite. It's a serious condition that causes numbness that can lead to permanent nerve damage and even amputation.
BOARDMAN, OH
Poland, OH
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: More than 12,000 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 27 follow: Total Change New cases 2,552,972 +12,108 Hospitalizations 106,616 +446 ICU admissions 12,649 +47 Deaths* 32,489 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
