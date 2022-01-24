ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Plumber: Smart choices for electronic plumbing fixtures

By ED DEL GRANDE
Macon Telegraph
 3 days ago

Q: Ed: I visited a local plumbing showroom and was surprised at the number of electronic plumbing fixtures available on today's market. They also seem pricey. Do you like any of these smart plumbing fixtures, or are they just a lot of hype?....

www.macon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Union Leader

Plumber: Growing admiration for farmhouse kitchen sinks

Q: Ed: I’m replacing my kitchen counters, base cabinets and sink. I’ve started to admire the farmhouse style of kitchen sinks. But, I’m not just looking for a pretty fixture. Are there practical advantages to installing farmhouse kitchen sinks? — Mary, California. A: Farmhouse or apron-front...
HOME & GARDEN
wyo4news.com

Local Plumber Gives Homeowners A Masterclass – PODCAST

There is nothing more exciting than moving into your new home. You immediately become an interior designer when furnishing the place and watch an empty house start turning into your dream home. And when you’re finally done unpacking boxes and installing those old pictures on the wall, your mood comes crashing down when you take your first shower and realize that the weak water pressure takes forever to pump out any hot water. Easy fix, right?
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Lantern-Inspired Lighting Fixtures

'Jowin Lighting' is a Jianghai-based lighting and design company in China. Its product base includes a variety of lighting types from tall standing floor lamps to wall-mounted lighting fixtures. Its newest series is the 'Lantern' series which is inspired by the old designs of fire-powered lanterns. The Jowin Lantern series...
LIFESTYLE
KATU.com

Roth Heating & Cooling, Plumbing, Electrical, Drain Services

Roth Heating & Cooling, Plumbing, Electrical, Drain Services is a full-service emergency repair, installation, and maintenance contractor, serving all of the greater Portland area. Kevin Oberding, Marketing Director, joined us to share the services Roth offers and why a smart thermostat can help keep you comfortable all year long!. Since...
DRAIN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Family Handyman

Are Bath Bombs Bad for Your Plumbing?

If you or someone in your life regularly takes baths, you probably know all about bath bombs. A few years ago, bath bombs seemed like just another trend. Now they’re a well-known and commonly used part of bath time routines in homes around the world. Bath bombs infuse bathwater...
LIFESTYLE
amazinginteriordesign.com

6 Telltale Signs You Need To Call A Plumber

Out of all the common household problems that most homeowners face, plumbing issues are the ones they tend to easily ignore. The only time they would take a plumbing issue seriously is when their bathroom floor is already flooding, or their sink is already filled with foul, mirky water. Regardless of how small or big the situation is, plumbing problems aren’t something you must leave unrepaired for a long time.
HOME & GARDEN
WJLA

Ask A Trainer: Plumbing warning signs

Ask A Trainer from F.H. Furr answers some of the most common questions from customers about home maintenance. Recently, an F.H. Furr client asked, "Why is there a popcorn-like sound coming from my water heater?" F.H. Furr has come across this issue before, and it can point to a pending problem that will cost you money, so they came up with a few signs that tell homeowners there may be a potential plumbing system problem.
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Electronic Bidet#House#Leed#Eddelgrande Com#Llc
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Smart TV
BGR.com

Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $24 waterproof speaker, SanDisk microSD sale, more

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass Rating: 4 Stars HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR STEREO SOUND – The OontZ Angle 3 is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA for greater clarity sound, accurate mids and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator further enhance the sound quality; the Higher Quality Crystal Clear Sound & Features distance it from the competition. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $34.99 $23.79 Buy from...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

8 best smart plugs to save on energy bills and cut your costs

The smart home is increasingly commonplace, with smart thermostats, connected smoke alarms, colour-changing light bulbs, voice-controlled speakers and much more.But the main entry point to this world is through a simple but important accessory: the smart plug.With the smart plug, you can make a “dumb” gadget smart. For instance, use it for the bedside lamp so instead of struggling across a dark room with your hands full, say, “Alexa, turn on the bedside light”.Alexa is Amazon’s voice assistant, though you can also say “Hey, Google” or “Hey, Siri” for products that respond to Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit smart home...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $32 today

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection Camera Rating: 4 Stars WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible App on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection.HD Inspection Camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a wonderful experience of capturing a clear close range HD video in MP4 format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640×480, 1280 x 720 , 1600 x1200 and 1920 x 1080. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon (promo code 8NQ4UAFS) $49.99 $31.99 Buy from Walmart $47.09 Unless you’re...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy