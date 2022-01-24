ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Court to hear dispute over future of memorial to Cambridge college benefactor

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKTju_0dty3zQA00

An ecclesiastical court is to hear a dispute over whether a memorial to a 17th Century benefactor who invested in slave-trading companies can be moved from the chapel of a Cambridge University college.

Tobias Rustat who invested in the Royal African Company, became one of Jesus College’s largest benefactors before the 20th Century.

The college last year submitted an application to the Diocese of Ely to relocate a memorial to Rustat from its chapel to a permanent exhibition space in the college.

A consistory court case, starting on February 2, is due to help decide the fate of the monument.

The chapel should offer a welcoming space accessible to every member of our community. This is the right solution for our college

College archivist Robert Athol said last year that the plan to move the monument to an exhibition setting will “allow for restoration and study of the monument, and it will enable people to engage with it as an artistic piece and as a vehicle for discussion about the history and legacy of enslavement”.

The marble memorial is on a wall within the college’s chapel and was commissioned by Rustat during his lifetime when he was already a major College donor.

Following recommendations made by the College’s Legacy of Slavery Working Party in 2019 and 2020, the college took the view that the memorial represents a celebration of Rustat which is “incompatible with the chapel as an inclusive community and a place of collective wellbeing”.

The Master of Jesus College, Sonita Alleyne, said that the college’s proposal to relocate the monument to an educational exhibition space was “part of a process of critical self-reflection on the long-term legacies of enslavement and colonial violence”.

“The chapel should offer a welcoming space accessible to every member of our community,” she said last year.

“This is the right solution for our college.”

A number of college alumni have objected to the proposal to move the memorial.

A Jesus College spokesperson said on Monday: “It comes down to whether it’s in the best interests of our current and future students and fellows for this celebratory memorial to be in our Chapel, a place of worship at the heart of our diverse community.”

The consistory court case is listed for three days from February 2.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England held key Six Nations meeting in a pub after fire forced them from hotel

Joe Marchant has revealed England began the process of rebuilding their midfield from the pub after their Guinness Six Nations preparations were hit by an electrical fire. Eddie Jones’ squad scrambled to find a new venue for a key meeting after a manhole outside their hotel on Brighton seafront burst into flames on Tuesday evening, forcing a change in accommodation.
WORLD
newschain

Sue Gray report must be published immediately and in full, says Sturgeon

A report into parties in and around Downing Street during lockdown must be made public in full as soon as the Prime Minister receives it, Scotland’s First Minister has said. There has been much speculation over when the report – being compiled by senior civil servant Sue Gray – will be published, when it will be made public and if parts will be removed.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Cambridge college alumni take row over slavery-linked donor to court, in UK first

A university cancel culture row is to be heard in court for the first time, as a Cambridge college attempts to remove a memorial to a benefactor linked to slavery. Jesus College, Cambridge wrote to the Church of England to propose that the memorial of Tobias Rustat should be stripped out of its chapel following research which revealed he was a "major investor" in a seventeenth century slave trading company.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
BBC

Cambridge University: Church court to rule over Tobias Rustat memorial

An ecclesiastical court is to decide whether Cambridge University can move a memorial to a 17th Century benefactor who invested in the slave trade. The memorial to Tobias Rustat, who invested in the Royal African Company, is in Jesus College's chapel. The college has asked the Diocese of Ely if...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge College#University College#University Of Cambridge#Ecclesiastical Court#Cambridge University#The Royal African Company#Jesus College#Diocese
newschain

Scotland’s councils to get extra £120m in funding, Forbes announces

Scotland’s 32 local authorities will be given an extra £120 million next year, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has said. The increase, which can be provided as a result of an increase to the current year’s Budget stemming from UK Government spending, equates to a 4% rise in council tax, according to Ms Forbes, and will be carried forward into the 2022-23 spending plans.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
newschain

DUP minister will act to halt Brexit port checks, First Minister says

A DUP Stormont minister will act unilaterally to halt Brexit checks at Northern Ireland ports, Stormont’s First Minister has said. Paul Givan said his party colleague Edwin Poots will order a stop to the controversial checks after a failed bid to secure the wider approval of the Stormont Executive to continue them.
POLITICS
newschain

Echoes of Numbersixvalverde as Longhouse Poet claims Thyestes glory

Longhouse Poet could tread a familiar path for Martin Brassil after gaining the trainer a first Goffs Thyestes Chase success since Numbersixvalverde in 2005. The gelding was in fact Brassil’s first runner in the race since then and started at 9-1 under Darragh O’Keeffe at Gowran Park. Travelling...
ANIMALS
newschain

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi could again be absent when Bournemouth visit

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi could again be absent from the touchline for the visit of Bournemouth in the Championship on Saturday. Asbaghi was displaying Covid-19 symptoms and missed his side’s defeat at Nottingham Forest in midweek. Carlton Morris tested positive for Covid ahead of the Forest match while Cauley...
SOCCER
newschain

Hunt for new Ofcom boss ‘would put reality TV show to shame’

The chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has claimed the search for Ofcom’s new chief “would put a reality TV series to shame” after the deadline for new applications was extended again. The process to find a suitable candidate for the senior position at...
U.K.
newschain

University lecturers to walk out in 10 days of strike action

More than a million university students will face up to 10 days of strikes by lecturers in February, a union has announced. Students at 68 institutions will see their lecturers walk out in disputes over “beyond disgraceful” pay, conditions and pensions, the University and College Union (UCU) said.
COLLEGES
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy