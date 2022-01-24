ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original Xbox IPs We Would Like to See Make a Return on Series X

By emonyagami
thexboxhub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last console generation was no doubt a disappointment on the exclusive front for the Xbox platform. Microsoft have already made the right steps by fixing this issue by acquiring several game developers and publishers, in the hopes of bringing new and exciting IPs to their platform to compete with Sony...

www.thexboxhub.com

Gamespot

Xbox Restock Tracker: Xbox Series X Bundles Will Be Available At GameStop Today

Update: GameStop will have Xbox Series X bundles in stock today. The bundle costs $649 and comes with an extra controller, three months of Game Pass Ultimate, and a $50 GameStop gift card. It's unclear when the bundle will be live, but you'll need to be logged into your GameStop account to add the bundle to your cart.
RETAIL
windowsreport.com

Rainbow Six Extraction is ready to be played on Xbox One/Series X|S

Tom Clancy fans, this one is for all of you! Did you know that the Rainbow Six Extraction video game is now live on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X console families?. Yes, this latest entry in the Tom Clancy franchise is available to buy digitally though it can also be played for free for those with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

Microsoft stops making Xbox One consoles, focuses on Xbox Series X/S

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Microsoft has stopped making Xbox One consoles to focus on Xbox Series X/S instead. "To focus on production of Xbox Series X/S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020," Xbox's senior director of console product marketing Cindy Walker said in a statement to The Verge published Thursday.
VIDEO GAMES
#Ips#Sony Nintendo#Forza#Super Mario Odyssey#Crash Bandicoot 4#Project Gotham Racing
noobfeed.com

The Gunk Xbox Series X Review

The Gunk effectively captures the best qualities of a traditional adventure title. It doesn't attempt to reinvent the wheel and keeps to safe territory. With protagonist Reni, pilot Beck, and robotic chef Curt landing a strange planet that holds more secrets than they could've hoped for. The Gunk is a serviceable adventure through an alien world as you discover the source of the toxic pollution and learn of its potent energy source.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Apex Legends could be getting an Xbox Series X|S version soon

It appears that an Xbox Series X|S version of Apex Legends could be coming soon. A PS5 version of the battle royale game has been spotted on the PlayStation Network. PlayStation Game Size, a Twitter account that keeps a keen eye on the PlayStation Store, claims to have spotted a PS5 version of Apex Legends with a download size of 80GB. Unfortunately, no release date or any other information has been shared at this time. While nothing has been spotted on the Xbox side of things, it's probably safe to assume that there will be an Xbox Series X|S version or upgrade coming.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

FPS Boost on Xbox Series X could come to more games in the future

FPS Boost, a feature on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S that can quadruple the frame rate of backward compatible titles, could benefit more games in the future. Speaking to TRG, director of program management at Xbox, Jason Ronald, didn’t rule out the possibility that FPS Boost could benefit more titles one day.
VIDEO GAMES
gtplanet.net

Xbox Series X and S Are The Best-Selling Xbox Consoles Ever

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has revealed the Series X and Series S console generation is the best selling in the 20-year history of the brand. Spencer announced the record-breaking results in an extensive interview in the New York Times, in which he details some of the challenges that Microsoft — like so many other brands — has faced in trying to get consoles into consumer hands.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Gaming Monitor For PS5 And Xbox Series X In 2022

Gaming monitors are typically used in conjunction with PCs, but they can also be a great option for consoles. With the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, there's increased interest around not only 4K TVs but also monitors that take full advantage of the increased power. The PS5 and Xbox Series X will work well on almost any quality screen, but you'll need a monitor with HDMI 2.1 to take full advantage of the consoles' capabilities and play games in 4K at 120fps. At the moment, there are no monitors on the market that boast HDMI 2.1 ports, but if you're not looking to take advantage of 4K and 120Hz at the same time, you can save some money on a more affordable monitor. Before we get into our recommendations, here's what you need to know about picking the best monitor for PS5 or Xbox Series X right now.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

DYSMANTLE the world on Xbox One and Series X|S

Want to just rip everything apart, destroying anything you can get your hands on? You’ll want to DYSMANTLE the world – especially now that it is on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. From the 10tons team (they previously behind titles like JYDGE, Time Recoil and Neon Chrome)...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

7 Reasons You Shouldn't Buy an Xbox Series X/S

There's never been a better time to be a gamer. Studios large and small are constantly publishing astonishing games, pushing the boundaries of what a video game can be. But where's best to play the games? How about on Microsoft's Xbox Series S/X?. If you are considering spending your money...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

HDMI on Xbox Series X: what you need to know

The Xbox Series X is now available to buy, giving a big boost to the capabilities you’d expect from previous home consoles. Unfortunately, stock issues are still preventing many people from finding an Xbox Series X (or Xbox Series S). But whether you’ve been lucky enough to find one yet or not, it’s worth considering that the new Xbox Series X’s HDMI capabilities – and its TV capabilities – are different to what you’d expect to find on a current-gen console.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

Xbox Series X Restock 2022: How to Get a Console at Walmart Today

After a quiet start to the year, Xbox Series X restocks are making a comeback this week. In case you didn't have any luck getting one of the elusive consoles this holiday or at Best Buy and GameStop on Tuesday, a major Xbox Series X restock has been confirmed for today at Walmart.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Review (Xbox Series X)

Rainbow Six Extraction Review: Rainbow Six Rogue-lite Is Rip-Roaring Fun, But What About Its Endgame?. Rainbow Six Extraction had me skeptical at first. I’ve been playing Siege for roughly five years, and I absolutely love it. There’s just the right amount of competitiveness, combined with some of my favorite first-person shooter mechanics and map design. What I saw in Rainbow Six Extraction made me nervous. I wasn’t sure if Ubisoft Montreal’s recipe for Siege could be applied to a PvE setting. How would reinforcing walls and barricading doors work? Would gadgets like Fuze’s cluster bomb still meme? And would Lord Tachanka’s mounted machine gun chugga-chugga?
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Xbox Series X Owners Are Having Major Issues With 4K Blu-Rays

Xbox Series X owners on Reddit and other social media platforms like ResetEra are complaining about issues with the playback of 4K Blu-Rays on the console. Many posters have issues with specific movies not working on their consoles. According to a thread that was originally posted on Reddit, the issue appears to stem from larger 4K Blu-Ray discs known as “triple-layer” discs. The triple-layer discs are 100GB discs that are designed to store larger 4K movies. Smaller dual-layer 66GB discs can also hold 4K movies and they seem to work fine on the Xbox Series X. Triple-layer discs make up a large percentage of all 4K Blu-Rays and are often considered in home cinema communities to be “real 4K” whereas dual-layer discs are often labeled as “fake 4K”.
VIDEO GAMES
Mac Observer

Hot Cakes Selling Like Microsoft’s Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X

Sales of the Series X and S of the Xbox variety have been wildly popular, a report says recently. The boss of Xbox discussed the commercial performance of the two consoles on a recent New York Times podcast. The Xbox Series X and S were released 14 months ago on November 10, 2020, and Spencer says that “at this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xboxes.”
VIDEO GAMES

