Tottenham Hotspur are still to finalise a deal for Adama Traore but are confident of signing the Wolves winger before the January transfer window shuts.Spurs want to bring the 26-year-old Spain international to north London and remain in talks with their Premier League counterparts over a switch as they try to finally land a player they also tried to sign in the summer.It is understood they are expected to make a bid in the coming days with Wolves holding out for around £20million.Traore, who is out of contract next summer and will not be renewing at Molineux, is one...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO