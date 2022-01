Way back in the mists of time, I played the original Shadow Man on the original PlayStation. And when I say way back, I mean way back, with the game releasing in 1999. 23 years ago, and back then your faithful reviewer was a fresh faced 25-year old. Well, as is customary in the video game world, games come around again and so it is with Shadow Man, which has had the Remastered treatment from Nightdive Studios. So, the big question is this: should this game have stayed in my memories, or can it still cut it today? Well, let’s pop over to Deadside…

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO