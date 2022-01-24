'Compartment No. 6' about journey, not destination

Just wanted to share a bit here, The Tractor Club had the first meeting of the New Year. On Tuesday January 4, 2022, at Dora’s Sale Barn Cafe. The vote was unanimous to start having our monthly meetings there. For the year of 2022. Meetings will be the First Tuesday of each month at 6:00 PM. The club has met here each and every Tuesday morning of the week for some time now. To enjoy visiting and a great breakfast to boot. Did you know they were voted the best burgers in town; must say they are crazy good, and the beef patties are handmade the oldfashioned way. Hat’s off to Emily who has welcomed us all with open arms. A great big thank you from all of the Tractor Cub!

13 DAYS AGO