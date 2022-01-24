ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Compartment No. 6' about journey, not destination

shorelinemedia.net
 3 days ago

Finish director Juho Kuosmanen and actor Seidi Haarla discuss the themes of their new...

www.shorelinemedia.net

The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Compartment No. 6 (2021)

Directed by Juho Kuosmanen. Starring Seidi Haarla, Yuriy Borisov, Dinara Drukarova, Dmitry Belenikhin, Polina Aug, and Yuliya Aug. As a train weaves its way up to the arctic circle, two strangers share a journey that will change their perspective on life. Aspiring archaeologist and Russian college student Laura (Seidi Haarla,...
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

COMPARTMENT NO. 6 Trailer

A woman takes a life-altering journey in Compartment No. 6, the latest from writer/director Juho Kuosmanen. Laura, a Finnish transplant, has been in Moscow for a while. Feeling unsettled and needing to get away from a dwindling romance, she books a train trip to the port city of Murmansk. Her compartment mate isn’t ideal; he’s a loud, space vacuum of a guy, but as the train lumbers its way across the country, it becomes clear that the frequent stops and this strange man is just what Laura needs to get out of her funk.
MOVIES
NPR

Strangers on a train share a bumpy ride in the Finnish film 'Compartment No. 6'

This is FRESH AIR. One of the top prize-winners at this past Cannes Film Festival was the drama "Compartment No. 6," which is Finland's entry in the Oscar race for Best International Feature. The movie follows two travelers sharing the same compartment on a train through Russia. It opens tomorrow in theaters in Los Angeles and New York. Our film critic, Justin Chang, has this review.
MOVIES
shorelinemedia.net

Bastille invites listeners to escape in ‘Give Me The Future’

Bastille front man Dan Smith describes the British pop rock band's fourth LP as well as his experience directing "No Bad Days." (Jan. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5803939f3ce64ed3b5290862e165ec4d.
MUSIC
shorelinemedia.net

Kaci Walfall talks superpowers and braids for new 'Naomi' series

Kaci Walfall stars as the DC Comics superhero “Naomi,” whose powers are on par with Superman, in the new CW series. The 17-year-old Walfall, who said she’s never starred a lead role before including in a school play, said that Naomi “just unapologetically being herself is really, really inspiring.” (Jan. 25)
TV & VIDEOS
shorelinemedia.net

On This Day: 27 January 1984

Michael Jackson was rushed to hospital after an accident during filming on a Pepsi commercial. (Jan. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/294c794369a34dd09ecbf7dd70cee0ec.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Review: Strangers on a train in 'Compartment No. 6'

A train ride from Moscow to the arctic port city of Murmansk would not seem like the most likely setting for anything as warm as Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen's “Compartment No. 6." To Laura (Seidi Haarla), a Finnish archeology student who's reluctantly left behind her girlfriend and her studies in Moscow to visit prehistoric rock drawings in northwest Russia the journey doesn't start promising, either. When she goes to set her bags down in her overnight, second-class compartment, she finds a boorish Russian miner, Ljoha (Yuriy Borisov). Drunk on schnapps, he aggressively guesses she's headed north for sex work....
ENTERTAINMENT
shorelinemedia.net

Amy Poehler's 'Lucy and Desi' documentary

Amy Poehler says her goal was to "reanimate" Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in her first documentary as a director. "Lucy and Desi" premiered at the Sundance festival. (Jan. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/83563d6449aa4c01b09066439035d24f.
MOVIES
shorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: Andrew, Young, 'Jeopardy!'

Prince Andrew renews attempt to get Giuffre suit dismissed; Spotify says it will grant Young's request to remove music; "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider's history-making run ends. (Jan. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/43006cdbe37c4cafaf8b2a62981cd776.
TV & VIDEOS
starheraldnews.com

Life is a Journey

Just wanted to share a bit here, The Tractor Club had the first meeting of the New Year. On Tuesday January 4, 2022, at Dora’s Sale Barn Cafe. The vote was unanimous to start having our monthly meetings there. For the year of 2022. Meetings will be the First Tuesday of each month at 6:00 PM. The club has met here each and every Tuesday morning of the week for some time now. To enjoy visiting and a great breakfast to boot. Did you know they were voted the best burgers in town; must say they are crazy good, and the beef patties are handmade the oldfashioned way. Hat’s off to Emily who has welcomed us all with open arms. A great big thank you from all of the Tractor Cub!
Daily Herald

Book review: '30 Things I Love About Myself' a fulfilling journey

"30 Things I Love About Myself" by Radhika Sanghani (Berkley Trade Paperback) Nina Mistry has turned 30 and her life is not where she wants it to be. She recently broke up with her fiancé (much to the dismay of her mother, Rupa), is unfulfilled in her journalism career, where she spends her time writing more fluff than anything of substance, has grown apart from her best friend and has no choice but to move home to live with Rupa, who seems to specialize in being disappointed with her. Suddenly it's like Nina has regressed to being a moody teenager who lacks direction rather than an adult, living her own life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: ‘Compartment No. 6’ explores train connections and human connections

Photo: Seidi Haarla stars as Laura in Compartment No. 6. Photo courtesy of Sami Kuokkanen / Aamu Film Company / Provided by Sony Pictures Classics with permission. The new movie Compartment No. 6, directed and co-written by Juho Kuosmanen, follows the unlikely relationship between a Finnish woman traveling to the northern reaches of Russia and the miner she meets on the multi-day train ride to her destination. At first, Laura (Seidi Haarla) is focused on her personal life and professional ambitions, including the girlfriend she left behind and the archaeological treasures she hopes to view in the port city of Murmansk. Then, she is paired with Ljoha (Yuriy Borisov) in a small sleeping compartment on the train, and the two don’t see eye to eye on conversational manners and personal space.
MOVIES
shorelinemedia.net

Meet Methuselah, likely oldest aquarium fish

An Australian lungfish, what biologists call an evolutionary link between fish and amphibians, living in a San Francisco museum is believed to be 90 years old. (Jan. 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/690ab12ba32d4a21853af2ab5370b9fa.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
shorelinemedia.net

Today in History for January 25th

Highlights of Today in History: Iran-held hostages released, Charles Manson and followers convicted, Jackson settles molestation claims, Alicia Keys is born. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5b3ee5a154454090906a34df8e69a95a.
INSTAGRAM
iheart.com

Video: 'Face of Jesus' Spotted in Antarctica on Google Earth

An anomaly hunter exploring Antarctica on Google Earth stumbled upon a strange shape that he believes is the face of Jesus! The remarkable discovery was made by indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring, who was looking for potential evidence of ancient alien activity on the frosty continent. While observing a site which he suspects is some kind of ET structure, the anomaly hunter was stunned to scroll over and see what appears to be a rather distinct visage.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC

