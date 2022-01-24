ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Final Fantasy VII Remake PC NPC Face Mod Improves Over 500 NPC Faces

By Aernout van de Velde
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis new Final Fantasy VII Remake PC NPC face mod improves 530 faces from NPCs within the game. Plenty of interesting mods have already been released for the recently-released PC port of the Remake, and today we wanted to share another one. Created by modder ‘SamsamTS’, this mod modifies...

Final Fantasy VII Remake New Gameplay Mod Introduces Combat Tweaks Inspired by the Original Game

A new Final Fantasy VII Remake gameplay mod that has been shared online today attempts to tweak combat to make it feel close to that of the original release. The Classic Combat and More mod brings some interesting combat tweaks, such as changes to the ATB and the Materia System, removing MP regeneration, and more. Some Materia and item names have also been changed for that additional touch of nostalgia.
dsogaming.com

First Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC Update released, patch notes revealed

Square Enix has just released the first update for the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. According to the company, this patch stabilizes the resolution for framerates that are higher than 90fps. What this basically means is that DRS is still active by default. However, DRS won’t be...
Siliconera

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Season 2 Announced

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Creative Director Tetsuya Nomura revealed Season 2 of the battle royale will appear sometime soon. Additionally, a special piece of promotional artwork was shared alongside this update. Nomura mentioned several new additions that will appear through Season 2 of Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier. However, the announcement of the Season 2 update didn’t include a definite release.
wccftech.com

New God of War PC Mod Makes the Game Playable on Windows 7 and 8 Systems

A new God of War PC mod makes Sony Santa Monica’s PC port playable on Windows 7 and Windows 8 systems. Some of you might wonder why it would even be interesting to run God of War on decade-old operating systems, but for some, running games on these older Windows versions can result in better performance due to these operating systems being less resource-intensive.
wccftech.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PC Update 1.001 Stabilizes Framerates of 90 and Above; Also Packs Fixes For Various Issues

Square Enix has deployed out the first update for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PC, and here’s what it does. The game’s first patch updates the game version to 1.001 and should download automatically the next time players launch the Epic Games Store client. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be a major update for PC players, as patch notes are quite minimal.
Eurogamer.net

DF Direct talks God of War PC, PS4 production, Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC patch

Before we move on to discussing the latest gaming and technology news, there's something very important I need to share with you: Quake Remastered has reignited my love for multiplayer gaming. Maybe it's simply nostalgia. Back in the mid-90s, myself and my colleagues at EMAP magazines used to play the game religiously via a mini-LAN set-up in the office. When we moved to offices in Docklands, the whole office was networked up, making more massive multiplayer games a viable lunchtime pursuit. Last month, the same personalities came back together to replay the game once again, starting with the classic levels. It holds up, it genuinely does. If you're jaded by today's massive multiplayer shooters, battle royales, season passes and progression systems, round up some friends and get together for some Quake Remastered. It supports cross-play and all systems - even Switch - support keyboard and mouse. It's amazing: the simplicity, the purity and the genius-level design will blow you away.
thenerdstash.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Could Launch Sooner Than Expected

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was met with near-universal praise when it was released on the PS4 in 2020. Similarly, the upgraded PS5 version, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, is one of the best titles on the new system. So naturally, fans have been wondering when the next part of the remake will appear. According to the established leaker, Nate the Hate, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will release in 2023.
wccftech.com

Wccftech’s Most Anticipated Platformers of 2022 – Promises and Surprises

Platformers have become a staple in every gamer’s life. The platforming games we had last year were pretty great, but the gaming audience will constantly look for what to play next. Luckily, those looking for great new titles are going to be happy to know that there’s a lot to look forward to this year.
wccftech.com

Monster Hunter Rise New Mod Introduces Advanced FOV Changing Options

A new Monster Hunter Rise mod that has been shared online over the weekend introduces some advanced FOV changing options not available in the base game. The Djevv's FOV Changer mod allows users to change the FOV in specific gameplay scenarios, preventing the changes from applying even in situations where it is not required, like inside the tent while out on the field. The mod also supports Dog Riding Dash FOV increase and adjusting bow/gun aim zoom in.
nichegamer.com

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin final trailer, new gameplay details

Publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja have shared the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin final trailer, alongside new gameplay info for the game. Here’s the new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin final trailer, which also reveals the game’s theme song – Frank Sinatra’s masterpiece My Way.
wccftech.com

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin New Screenshots Showcase Jobs, Fiends and More

New Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin screenshots have been shared online, providing a new look at the upcoming action RPG by Square Enix and Team Ninja. The new screenshots, which have been shared on the Official PlayStation Blog together with the latest trailer, showcase the Fiend of Water Kraken and the Fiend of Earth Lich, the Red Mage, Berserker and Samurai advanced jobs, and more.
wccftech.com

Total War: Warhammer III Preview – Chaos Coming

Fifty turns. Fifty isn't a small number when you think about it. If you hit level 50 when World of Warcraft was first released, you'd very nearly made it. Fifty turns are all it takes to complete an easy game in some 4X titles. Fifty turns are never a lot when it comes to Total War; even on the easier modes, that much is sure. Fifty turns are what I got with Total War: Warhammer III in a recent preview, though I repeated those fifty turns multiple times as I tried out both the Grand Cathay and the Legion of Chaos factions.
