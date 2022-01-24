ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

State Auditor Zeigler says he won’t run for governor

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGVhX_0dty1yT100

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — After talking about the possibility of running for months , State Auditor Jim Zeigler says he won’t run for governor after all. In a news release sent Sunday evening, Zeigler indicated he couldn’t match the fundraising of other challengers.

“Even though I get a lot of bang for the buck as a candidate the Governor’s race has attracted a massive amount of money from well-funded challengers,” said Zeigler. The State Auditor had gained a large following via a Facebook Page that opposed tolls on the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project . While he seemed to be able to muster support online it appears that support didn’t necessarily translate to fundraising efforts. In mid-2021 he set up an exploratory campaign to look at the possibility of running for governor. Zeigler has been a frequent critic of Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey and last year issued an obituary for Alabama’s then almost dead prison plan .

Comments / 0

 

Person
Kay Ivey
