Enter for a chance to win the ultimate Andrea Bocelli VIP package!

Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli in Concert for Valentines, makes it’s way to the State Farm Arena on February 10, 2022. Enter below for a chance to win:

Two (2) tickets within section 1 or 3

Pre-show Italian themed multi-course dinner featuring free glass of Bocelli Wine (where liquor laws permit)

VIP parking

Custom Andrea Bocelli merchandise gift bag

In Concert For Valentine’s will showcase some of Bocelli’s most romantic music including songs from his inspiring new album Believe as well as a selection of arias, his beloved cross-over hits and famed love songs.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/24/2022 - 2/6/2022. Open to legal GA residents, 21+. To enter visit the Contests page at WSBRadio.com or on the 95.5 WSB Mobile App select the 95.5 WSB Andrea Bocelli VIP Package! Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about February 7, 2022, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive two (2) tickets within section 1 or 3, pre-show Italian themed multi-course dinner featuring free glass of Bocelli Wine (where liquor laws permit), VIP parking, custom Andrea Bocelli merchandise gift bag. (ARV: $1,758.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

