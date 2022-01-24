ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Two rounds of snow to start the week

By Maci Tetrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we are expecting a round of system snow through the course of the day. After the system moves out, parts of Michiana will see additional lake effect snow from tonight into Tuesday morning. The system snow today starts...

wccbcharlotte.com

Another Weekend, Another Round of Snow

Rain to Snow transition Friday night into Saturday. BUT slick travel still likely Fri PM through Sat AM. Another weekend outlook with accumulating snow in the forecast. We’ll start today cold and clear with highs closing in on 50 this afternoon. Clouds fill in late with temps falling near freezing tonight. The setup for tomorrow will be different than the last two storms – more of a ‘Classic Carolina Storm’ we’re used to seeing during the colder months. The colder temps will be trailing the front this go-around. Highs Friday will be in the low 50s. Outside the mountains, we will start things off with rain and then transition to snow. This will be the wet, heavy flakes – not the fine powdery snow we saw last week. How fast the colder air arrives, will challenge the forecast totals, but what we usually see with this type of pattern are lower accumulations than what the models suggest. Still, even an inch of snow or slush will make things slick and that, as with the last storm will be the biggest impact Friday night through Saturday morning. Snow will taper off before sunrise Saturday. Winds out of the northwest will make it feel downright arctic with subzero wind chills for the mountains and teens and 20s for the Piedmont and Foothills. Warmer outlook next week with temps back into the 50s Monday.
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Starts, Not Much Snow Rounds Out The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – By the time you are likely reading this the coldest temperatures this round have passed us by. Looking ahead you can expect to see steadily warming temperatures through the day today with highs near 30. WEATHER LINKS:. Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Starts, Not Much Snow Rounds Out The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – By the time you are likely reading this the coldest temperatures this round have passed us by. Looking ahead you can expect to see steadily warming temperatures through the day today with highs near 30. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Skies this morning will be clear, with afternoon clouds around. Snow showers will arrive this evening around 8:00, with snow continuing through Friday. If you are in Pittsburgh, snow totals will be light, less than an inch. Totals could top an inch though for...
abc57.com

The extreme cold takes a toll on your vehicle

BUCHANAN, Mich. — There are some things you should make sure of every time you get in the car when it’s this cold, like having your gas tank at least half full and all the snow cleared off. The temperature is also hard on your engine and battery,...
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Another round of snow to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. *** Winter Storm Watch for all of southeast Virginia and most of northeast North Carolina from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3" to 6" possible with locally higher amounts. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Tracking snow to...
WSLS

Winter packs one-two punch with light snow, Arctic air to end the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Even though most of us start out in the teens first thing Thursday morning, it’s only forecast to feel colder heading into the weekend. Before we get there, though, we enjoy a decent amount of sunshine Thursday and highs of 40-45°. Temperatures drop into the 20s overnight as clouds increase.
Weather
Environment

