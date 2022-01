Last year, OnePlus announced its revised product strategy, where the company revealed that there would be at least five different series of phones from the brand. There will be the flagship number series from the company that we all know about, the “R” series, the “NORD” series, the “NORD CE” series, and the “NORD N” series. Speaking of the “R” series, it will include entry-level flagship phones, and we already have one phone under this series, the OnePlus 9R. Moreover, the phones under this series will be exclusive to the regional markets, i.e., specifically for markets like India and China. So the only series that will be available globally is the flagship number series from OnePlus.

