COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State will travel to Minneapolis to face Minnesota for the first time this season looking to do something it’s yet to do in the Chris Holtmann era. The Buckeyes beat the Golden Gophers in its opening game of the Big Ten Tournament last season en route to the championship game, but that was after losing both regular-season games. They haven’t won a regular-season game in this matchup since Dec. 2, 2018 and haven’t won at the Gophers’ home floor since Jan. 6, 2015.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO