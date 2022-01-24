ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Gainsborough's Blue Boy review

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a little fancy boy in a blue satin suit at the National Gallery, and everyone’s very excited to see him. He’s been gone for 100 years, ever since he was sold to a Californian businessman for a huge load of money, and he’s finally back. Don’t worry, this isn’t human...

ARTnews

Thomas Gainsborough’s ‘Blue Boy’ Visits London, Vito Schnabel Buys His Chelsea Gallery Space, and More: Morning Links for January 27, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BIENNIAL BONANZA. The Cape Town, South Africa–based curator and artist Khanyisile Mbongwa has been tapped to organize the next Liverpool Biennial in England, which will open in June of 2023, ARTnews reports. On Wednesday, the Biennale de Lyon in France also announced the artists slated for its September show. “Fragility” is its focus. Across the pond, the Whitney Museum has released a 63-strong roster for its upcoming biennial, which arrives in April. The participants skew older than in past editions, Alex Greenberger notes in a breakdown of the list in ARTnews, and 25 percent were born outside of the United States. Also on the calendar for April is the opening of...
VISUAL ART
theparisreview.org

The Review’s Review: Back to the Essence

“The Bridge 94 (Demo),” by Mobb Deep featuring Big Noyd, went unreleased for twenty years. The fact that you could make something that good and decide not to put it out says everything about Mobb Deep’s seat in the pantheon. The whole thing is a kniving, wintry blast of phonetic artistry, but the last lines are Shakespearean. The rapper is Prodigy, a twenty-year-old Albert Johnson the Fifth (Albert the Third was Albert J. “Budd”Johnson, a major early bebop saxophonist who came out of Dallas and got his break recording with Louis Armstrong in the early thirties). Prodigy will die in his early forties from problems related to sickle-cell anemia, but at the moment he’s talking about his home ground in the vast housing projects of Queens. The song is a warning to would-be intruders or, in Big Noyd’s words, “motherfucking violators.” In six seconds Prodigy draws an eerie picture of cops surveilling the block: “As jakes look over the hill, their eyes see nothing but nighttime,” while in the buildings, “due murders” happen “at an unseen right time.” Whoever is being spoken to fails to listen and gets “two to his dome so his last thought is hot.” At that point the story needs to make a pivot from “Be careful or you’ll get killed” to “You weren’t careful and now I’ve been forced to shoot you.” Prodigy:
MUSIC
bagogames.com

Anime Review: Blue Period

Blue Period is one of the most impactful anime I’ve ever watched, and before that, it was one of the most impactful manga I’ve ever read. There are a few manga you’ll encounter in your life that you’ll instantly know will receive an anime adaptation, one you’re sure will impact so many people. and one such manga is Blue Period. The series does such an excellent job of influencing its audience by expressing its characters in the most accurate way possible, and in a way that evokes so many different emotions, with its visual arts theme.
COMICS
IGN

The King's Daughter Review

The King’s Daughter will premiere in theaters nationwide on Jan. 21, 2022. Not all movies have a smooth path from filming to eventual release, but that certainly doesn’t have to doom the final product. Unfortunately, though, that may have been the case of The King’s Daughter, whose production woes kept it unseen to audiences for eight years. And perhaps it should’ve stayed that way, since what we got is indeed a bad movie.
MOVIES
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Anthony Van Dyck
Time Out Global

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

If your plans to travel have been thwarted by the pandemic, get a little taste of Italy through an exciting and immersive exhibition of one of Rome's most iconic artworks on Level 4 of Emporium Melbourne. From January 22 until March 20, you're invited to visit Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

France Will Return 15 Nazi-Looted Works, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician and luthier, who arrived...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Sir David Suchet says being knighted on stage ‘doesn’t compare’ to real thing

Poirot star Sir David Suchet has said receiving his knighthood at Windsor Castle was an “extraordinary feeling” that topped being knighted on stage.The veteran actor received the honour from the Duke of Cambridge on Tuesday, having missed out on the ceremony in December after testing positive for coronavirus.Sir David told the PA news agency that it was the “proudest moment” of his life.He said: “I’ve been knighted on stage and it doesn’t compare.“And no camera is going to say ‘Cut, let’s do a retake’.“It’s the most extraordinary feeling and it’s very surreal.”The 75-year-old said it had been special to receive...
MUSIC
#Blue Boy#Californian#English#Flemish#British
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Sonny Boy “Two Years Vacation”

Nagara and Mizuho make it back. Everyone has another version of themself here but are they the same? Mizuho doesn’t remember Nagara. What was this two-year vacation?. Well, I wouldn’t say that Sonny Boy makes as much sense as I would have liked but I still enjoyed it. I feel like this episode was very bittersweet and to be honest, I am still processing it. I am not a huge fan of everyone getting what they want except for the main character. I understand that is how real life often goes but it’s still unsatisfying to get from a story in my opinion. Depending on your take of Nozomi as a character she might not have gotten what she wanted either but that also depends on whether you think that Nozomi is even Nozomi in the first place. Confusing right??
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Living’ Review: Less Is More in This Exceptionally Understated Turn From Bill Nighy

“What would you do if you had six months left to live?” asks the doctor who diagnoses a do-nothing bureaucrat with terminal cancer in “Ikiru,” a 1952 masterpiece I suspect precious few of those who see its English-language remake, “Living,” will recall. Quite unlike anything else in Akira Kurosawa’s career, “Ikiru” ranks among the Japanese director’s best: With no samurai battles or set-pieces, the low-key contemporary melodrama raises profound questions about how we choose to spend the limited time we’re afforded, focusing on a stoic functionary about whom even the narrator apologizes, “He might as well be a corpse.” Culturally specific...
MOVIES
The Blade

Review: Zac Harmon's new set mixes blues with other genres

Suffice it to say that when you’ve produced hits by legends such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and Carlos Santana, you don’t need to waste your time on any ordinary guitarist. Grammy-winning producer Jim Gaines, who also has produced pop acts such as Huey Lewis and the News, sees something special in Texas-based bluesman Zac Harmon and that’s great for us, the listeners.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Meet holographic David Attenborough at a free ‘Green Planet’ pop-up

Have you ever longed to be followed around by your own personal David Attenborough, narrating your wild adventures in dulcet hushed tones as you tend to your houseplants or pet dogs in the park? Well, that dream is a step closer to becoming reality thanks to a new high-tech pop-up coming to Regent Street next month.
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment
Visual Art
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Found Footage Horror: The Land of Blue Lakes (2021) - Reviewed

The found footage horror film, like it or not, won’t go away and is here to stay given the ease, cost efficiency and profitability of the subgenre. Alongside it, thanks to Russian producer Timur Bekmambetov, came the proliferation of the webcam subgenre which saw the likes of Unfriended and Megan is Missing sending shockwaves through the horror community.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

A 1.5-acre green space is opening up in the heart of the City

Broadgate is currently one of London’s greyest corners, packed with shiny new tower blocks and precious little nature. But all that’s about to change with the opening of a new public park that’ll quadruple the amount of green space in the area. Its 1.5 acres of land include 420 square metres of verdant lawns for city workers to eat their Pret lunches on, shrubs and trees to breathe essential oxygen into the polluted atmosphere, and even an amphitheatre for extra seating space.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

A new film studio is being built – in space

Prepping his first Avatar movie, James Cameron would bang on about how he needed to wait for the technology to catch up with his vision. Well, Jim, we think it has. According to Variety, the people behind Tom Cruise’s new space film, Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.), are planning to launch a film studio in space by December 2024. And as you can see from this official artist’s impression, it’ll be very 2001: A Space Odyssey indeed.
MOVIES
stereoboard.com

Elvis Costello - The Boy Named If (Album Review)

Elvis Costello’s 32nd studio album is great: a spiky, literate five course meal of a record created over the tail end (we hope) of lockdown with longtime bandmates Pete Thomas (drums), Steve Nieve (keys) and a relative newcomer in Davey Faragher (bass). It demonstrates the ongoing imagination, hunger and skill of the English songwriter, who at 67 continues adding to a rich catalogue of intelligent, storied, genre-defying pop music.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Wooden skyscrapers could be on the horizon for London

Planning authorities in the City of London are considering relaxing rules over very tall wooden buildings so that new builds in the Square Mile have a reduced ecological impact. The news arrives after a Japanese company has revealed its plans to construct the world’s highest wooden building in Tokyo. Not...
U.K.
Time Out Global

Epic Greek tragedy mashup from the legendary Ivo van Hove

Following his marathon Shakespeare mashups ‘Roman Tragedies’ and ‘Kings of War’, the great Belgium director – and Barbican regular – Ivo van Hove returns with his Internationaal Theater Amsterdam company to do the same for the great Greek Tragedies. ‘Age of Rage’ blends together elements of Euripides and Aeschylus’s ‘Iphigenia in Aulis’, ‘The Trojan Women’, ‘Hecuba’, ‘Agamemnon’, ‘Electra’ and ‘Orestes’ in order to tell the story of the Trojan War and its aftermath in a relatively snappy three hours and 45 minutes. It’s stacked with familiar Van. Hove associates, including design by Jan Versweyveld and the mighty Hans Kesting as Agamemnon. But the production is distinguished by choreography from Wim Vandekeybus and live music from ensemble BL!NDMAN [drums] – by all accounts it’s extremely loud, and earplugs will be offered to audience members.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

Help protect The George Tavern (again)!

The poor old George Tavern. Honestly, has any London pub or venue ever been through such a struggle to keep doing what its punters want it to keep doing?. Back in 2015, Time Out reported on the Stepney’s venue’s attempts to survive after a block of flats was planned for next door – with its inevitable slew of noise complaints and damage to the live music venue’s licence.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Shakespeare’s Globe will hold open castings for the very first time

It’s been a grim couple of years for aspiring actors, with theatre closures meaning that a generation of new drama school graduates has missed out on career-starting opportunities. Plus, even more experienced actors are struggling to kickstart their careers again after too long ‘resting’ on government orders. Luckily, Shakespeare’s Globe is here to help, with an initiative that’ll put fresh talent face to face with casting professionals.
THEATER & DANCE

