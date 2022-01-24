Police find driver accused of hit-and-run on Matthews highway

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews police said the driver accused of a hitting a person on Independence Boulevard and then leaving the scene has been found.

Police said just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to East Independence Boulevard near Windsor Square Drive for a hit and run crash that involved a pedestrian.

Officers said someone was hit by a driver in an Audi sedan who then drove away. They were heading east on East Independence Boulevard. Officers said while they did not know the year or model of the Audi, the car might have visible damage to its front.

The person who was hit was taken to the hospital and as of Monday morning, they were listed in critical condition, according to the Matthews Police Department.

On Monday, police said they had found and identified the driver of the Audi, and said they are cooperating with investigators. Officers have not anything about charges at this point.

Police closed the eastbound side of East Independence Boulevard while they investigated the crash, but hours later, they were able to reopen the highway.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the case to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.

