Caller to BBB “I don’t know where to get COVID test kits! Every store I visit is out of them. I see them advertised on the internet, but they are very expensive and some of the ads look phony. The kits they are selling look fake. I don’t trust them. I keep hearing that the government will be sending everyone test kits, but I don’t know when that will happen. I need to test myself and my family now. Does BBB know where I can get COVID home test kits?”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO