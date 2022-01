Note: this article contains spoilers for the first season of "Ozark." Since it premiered on Netflix in 2017, "Ozark" has developed a pattern of trading one Mexican drug cartel boss for another as it follows the money-laundering exploits of Marty and Wendy Byrde, played by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, respectively. In the show's first season, Marty was beholden to Camino Del Rio (Esai Morales), the original lieutenant who knelt him down and was about to blow his brains out before Marty managed to talk his way out of it, the way he so often does. This set the series in motion, but "Del," as Marty called him, was not long for this world, because Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery) actually did blow his brains out with her shotgun, as she tends to do with people.

