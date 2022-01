This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. If you missed a PlayStation 5 before Christmas, there are still a few options available to you this weekend. While there have been very few stock drops for the PS5 in January, there’s a good chance we’ll get a restock over the weekend. The most likely contender is ShopTo, which traditionally tops up the device on a Sunday. PlayStation Direct is also a possibility, with the official Sony store dropping at random times. Then there are the second-hand markets, where prices are starting to fall. Express Online will keep this article up to date with the latest developments over the weekend. Links to all major retailers can be found below.

