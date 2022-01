Tax time is one of the most daunting times for many people. You can spend hours plugging in your information one cell at a time and hope that tax software can take it from there and figure it out. Or, you can find a volunteer tax service (for those in the Poconos, AARP has had generous volunteers offering to do taxes for those that need it, especially seniors). Or, you can set some money aside and find a trust accountant to take care of it for you. But it all can bring a sense of unease; most people probably don’t know how to do their own taxes, and even those that do are likely pretty nervous about it. Of course, there's always that fear… the fear of missing the tax filing deadline, of being late.

