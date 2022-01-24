ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afridi leads Pakistan's domination of ICC awards

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypHIE_0dtxyPlx00

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was named men's Cricketer of the Year on Monday, combining with team mates Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to help his country dominate the annual awards announced by the governing International Cricket Council (ICC).

England captain Joe Root won the Test Player of the Year honours to prevent a sweep of the men's awards by Pakistan.

Pakistan captain Babar was adjudged One-Day Cricketer of the Year while his deputy Rizwan grabbed the T20 award.

A fourth Pakistan cricketer, Fatima Sana, won the Emerging Women's Cricketer of the year award.

Known for his sizzling yorkers and an ability to swing the ball, Afridi claimed 78 wickets in 36 internationals in 2021 and was at his best at the Twenty20 World Cup even though Pakistan went out in the semi-finals.

"I got five-fors in tests but my most memorable performance was during our victory against India in the World Cup," the 21-year-old left-armer said.

Root was rewarded for his sublime form in 2021 when he become only the third player -- after Mohammad Yousuf of Pakistan and West Indies great Viv Richards -- to score over 1700 runs in test cricket in a calendar year.

"If there was one hundred that really sticks out it would probably be in Chennai against India," Root said referring to his stellar 218 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"With it being my 100th game it is something that will live long in the memory."

In the women's category, India opener Smriti Mandhana won the Cricketer of the Year award.

South Africa's Lizelle Lee took the one-day honours, while England's Tammy Beaumont bagged the T20 award.

South African Marais Erasmus was Umpire of the Year.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

