Apply now: Competition for Quartier Spinnweberei in Uhingen, Germany. The Municipality of Uhingen, in cooperation with STEG Stadtentwicklung GmbH and the International Building Exhibition 2027 StadtRegion Stuttgart (IBA’27), are announcing an open urban development competition for the »Quartier Spinnweberei«. The project site is the former location of an old textile mill and approx. 1.25 hectares in size. As part of the project qualification through the competition, a productive mix of uses must be created with a focus on housing and working, supplemented by spaces for local services, small produktive businesses, new cafés and restaurants and smaller shops as well as sports and recreational offerings. The development of the Spinnweberei Uhingen site is to act as an impetus and inspiration for urban planning and functional ideas for the entire town of Uhingen, which is located approx. 35 km east of Stuttgart.

