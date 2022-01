SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (WCCO) — Christmas may be three weeks behind us, but a holiday feast is just getting underway at a farm in western Wisconsin. Goats are helping recycle hundreds of discarded Christmas trees from all over Minnesota and Wisconsin as a way to help the environment, and the goats. About five years ago, Dana Myers’ property in Somerset was invaded by Buckthorn plants, so he bought a few goats to munch it away and keep the problem at bay. “I had no intentions of ever having a farm or doing any kind of ranching activities, so, just happened, you know,” Myers...

SOMERSET, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO