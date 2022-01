Led by two dozen perfect grade point averages, 88 Northwestern State student-athletes were named to the 2021 Southland Conference Commissioner’s Fall Honor Roll. All student-athletes who were eligible to compete in the fall semester and produced at least a 3.0 grade point average earned the distinction. Five NSU teams competed in the fall: football, volleyball, soccer and men’s and women’s cross country. Northwestern State’s 88 awardees were third most among the five Louisiana Southland institutions.

EDUCATION ・ 9 HOURS AGO