Everything shaped up for Michigan State basketball to pull off back-to-back big wins on the road. And then things appeared as bleak as possible. No Kofi Cockburn. No Andre Curbelo. And Ayo Dosunmu watching from the stands as a fan. None of that mattered for Trent Frazier and Illinois, which built a 15-point lead in the second half while confounding the 10th-ranked Spartans on offense from the outside and in the paint.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO