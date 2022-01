PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement on Wednesday. Brooks is a three-time Pro Bowler. “Although I may no longer play, I’ll be an Eagle forever,” Brooks said. “We’ll always bleed green.” After 10 years I’d like to announce my retirement from the @nfl . Thank you to all for everything. @philadelphiaeagles @houstontexans @miamiuniversity @MiamiOHFootball pic.twitter.com/Z4FzfxGpXq — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) January 26, 2022 After a decade in the NFL, and six seasons in Philadelphia, Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement Wednesday — and he looked back on all of it. “I can tell you what I’ll miss the most, playing...

