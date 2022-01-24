Video: The Shawn White of the Cat Word

A fresh new year has arrived and with it very little in the way of cheery outlooks for topics we hear about when we turn on the computer, radio or TV. During our annual Timberjay Christmas break, I delighted in leisurely mornings with coffee and my three cats, Rainy, Lil’ Bit and Grady. I lounged in my LL Bean flannel nightgown until noon on many days talking to them and enjoying the loveliness of my Christmas tree with its white lights and beaded heirloom decorations. I watched some good movies and enjoyed TV shows such as Yellowstone and Bridgerton. I also watched the birds at the feeder, joined by my indoor cats who love to watch them, too. I have been teaching my youngest cat Grady some new words like “no, down, water, paws, poop” and even “egg”. How entertaining it was one day while he watched me peeling eggs. He was so curious about the egg shells so I let him bat them around a bit before giving them a toss....since I am not a garden mulcher. Then, while seated elsewhere to look through my mail, I spoke about the egg project and he eagerly dashed right back to the bowl of eggs. Having been the owner of ten (mostly shelter) cats throughout the years since 2003, I am sure this little guy can be taught many words. He is an exceptionally intelligent cat in comparison to others I have had as roommates. In addition to wanting to learn to make egg salad and eat it, too, he is an extremely loving boy. In fact, I wonder if he isn’t the reincarnated Casanova or a past lover of mine! It’s the way he extends his front paws to touch my face and nuzzle my neck, licking to an extreme...if I were to let him, that causes me to wonder. He can be quite a spectacle, yet I adore him and am trying to get him to calm himself a bit. All of my cats do calm me, expecting little in return.

