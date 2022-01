WASHINGTON – It's a cold and pricey winter in Buffalo and beyond – but new help is on the way from the nation's capital. After years in which the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program had to weather attempts by presidents of both parties to cut it or kill it, LIHEAP is suddenly bigger and broader than ever before. Thanks to three separate funding boosts in the past year – which more than doubled funding for the program – the venerable heating (and cooling) aid effort may now help people pay past energy bills that have not been paid, as well as helping with current heating bills or fixing a faulty furnace.

