Columbus gas prices down nearly 3 cents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus drivers have seen another drop in gas prices in the past week.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas has dropped 2.9 cents in the last week to $3.03.

Prices in the Columbus area are still 5.1 cents higher than a month ago, and 72.7 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Columbus is $2.69 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.37.

The national average for the price of gas has risen 1.8 cents a gallon to $3.32.

