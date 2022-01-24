Columbus gas prices down nearly 3 cents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus drivers have seen another drop in gas prices in the past week.
GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas has dropped 2.9 cents in the last week to $3.03.
Prices in the Columbus area are still 5.1 cents higher than a month ago, and 72.7 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Columbus is $2.69 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.37.
The national average for the price of gas has risen 1.8 cents a gallon to $3.32.
