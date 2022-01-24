Propane heater caused blaze that destroyed Rostraver home/animal shelter, fire marshal rules

A propane heater caused a fire that destroyed a Rostraver home used as an animal shelter, a state police fire marshal determined.

About a dozen cats died in the Jan. 14 fire at the Route 51 home of Wendi Kraemer, who operated the nonprofit Angels Journey Home Animal Rescue there. The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly after 3:45 a.m.

The fire marshal said the blaze was determined to have started from a propane heater used in an enclosed porch. No other details were provided.

About two dozen cats and eight dogs survived. Kraemer was not hurt.

Other rescue groups were helping Kraemer care for the surviving animals.