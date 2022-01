Musician Tinie is to host a new BBC Arts show which will “put a spotlight on contemporary British heroes”.The 33-year-old, who began his career under the name Tinie Tempah before dropping the second part in 2020, will be presenting the six-part series titled Extraordinary Portraits which airs on BBC One from February 14.The series will explore the art of portrait-making as everyday heroes from the public who have “extraordinary stories” are “immortalised in art”.Tinie pairs the subjects up with celebrated artists who will be challenged to turn their “personal and powerful experiences into compelling portraits”.Tinie, known for hits including Written...

