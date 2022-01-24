Is Michigan over the COVID-19 peak? New numbers to be released Monday

With coronavirus cases slowly declining in the state, and new numbers coming out Monday, many people are wondering if metro Detroit has come out on the other side of the omicron variant.

The variant has become the dominant strain in Michigan. Breakthrough cases are more common with omicron.

On Friday, the state posted an average of over 16,700 cases per day over a two-day period.

Medical experts we spoke with say we could be on the other side of the surge, but say we shouldn't let our guard down just yet.

Last week, the state said that cases in metro Detroit appeared to have plateaued. Henry Ford Health System also said there was a glimmer of hope with hospitalizations down across their system.

The state hospital association said that they are optimistic, seeing statewide hospitalizations also declining.

"In metro Detroit, we are finally over the hump of omicron. It doesn't mean we can take our masks off and go have our big parties again," Dr. Molly O'Shea with Birmingham Pediatrics said. "Just because we are over the hump doesn't mean we are in a low-disease burden state."

Experts are continuing to remind people to wear your masks, and wear a KN95 or N95 mask.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is as confident as he can be that most states will reach a peak of omicron cases by mid-February.

"Things are looking good. We don't want to get overconfident, but they look like they're going in the right direction right now," he said.

"But, nationwide, some states are seeing a rise in deaths from COVID-19.

