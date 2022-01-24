Marion County property transfers: Jamesway Drive properties sell for $2.7 million

One parcel on Adams Shade, Marion; Rakshak LLC to Tabitha and Joshua Obenour; $32,000

7483 Agosta LaRue Road, New Bloomington; Sue Powelson to David A. and April J. Boblenz; $100,000

882 Espyville Road (two parcels), Marion; Kaleb M. Taylor to Kaleb M. Taylor and Bethany N. Trihaft; $45,685

2875 Harmony Drive, Marion; Joshua L. and Casey M. Dennis to Angela N. and Connor T. Bland; $238,000

940 Oak Grove Ave., Marion; ARC Rentals LLC to Andrew Belcher; $55,000

One parcel on Bethany Lane, Marion; Sarah and Jeremy Bice to Sandra and Charles Prater Jr.; $22,500

5190 Benzler Road, Marion; Sean Lester to Eye Homes Inc.; $130,000

252 Forest St., Marion; Betty MacNail to Helen and Jeff Phelps; $115,000

246 Uhler Ave., Marion; Margaret Vance to Brian Seckel; $10,000

220 Hane Ave., Marion; H & K Properties of Marion LLC to Joseph A. and Tina Raczkowski; $115,000

2219 Keener Road, Marion; The Estate of Max Brent Sechrist to Lynn M. Clabaugh and Velma I. Thacker-Clabaugh; $43,500

345 Uhler Ave., Marion; Willis D. Lamb to Patrick E. and Gail E. Scharf, trustees; $125,000

240 S. Marion St., Waldo; Scott D. Foster, et al. to Sarah H. Haas; $80,000

625 Hampton Woods Drive, Marion; Edith M. Kelly to Judith J. Heller; $145,000

224 Jefferson St., Marion; Kenny L. Maran to Adalberto Ramirez Castaneda; $3,500

258 Forest Lawn Blvd., Marion; Brian L. and Heather N. Hill to Theresa Henning-Scates; $149,900

661 E. Center St., Marion; Gaurang Ratilal Babariya to Blue Light Estate Sales LLC: $59,500

557 Mary St., Marion; Linacre LLC to Roxy A. Trego; $98,900

Four parcels on Bay Hill Drive, Marion; Michael and Barbara E. LaVette to Justin R. and Kathryn D. Carlyle; $67,500

229 E. George St., Marion; Melissa M. Howell to U.S. Bank Trust National Association; $27,000

1591 Brocklesy Road, Caledonia; Charles G. and Teresa L. Highman to Benjamin and Bobbi Galloway; $313,500

594 Richland Road, Marion; Paula J. and Mickey L. Walters Sr. to Jeffrey G. Johnston II; $175,000

592 N. State St., Marion; Josh Daniels & Co. LLC to ONS Investments LLC; $155,000

193 & 197 E. Center St. (three parcels), Marion; The Trustees of the Diocese of Ohio to Hope Family Church of Marion LLC; $115,000

506-508 Mary St., Marion; Ricardo E. and Jannette V. Acuna to Beehive Properties LLC; $97,000

318 Mt. Vernon Ave. (two parcels), Marion; Fidelity Memorial Group Corp. to ARG FG7PSLB001 LLC; $361,677

1922 Harris Drive, Marion; Mosaic Real Estate LLC to Brittany N. Hollingsworth and Joshua A. Roberts; $185,000

One parcel on North State Street, Marion; Tyler W. and Brittany A. Lowe to Loph and Somphathay Chaialee; $3,500

1177 Marion Cardington Road E., Marion; Shelby M. and William B. Cronin II to Aubree Kleppinger; $184,000

160 Merchant Ave., Marion; Robin R. and Ralph C. Loreno Jr. to Duane L. Stoltzfus; $92,500

355-459 Jamesway Drive (six parcels), Marion; John and Mary L. Antjas, co-trustees, to JAMA Properties 5 LLC; $2,700,000

160 Dix Ave., Marion; GT Professional Services LLC to Robert L. and Barbara A. Chafin; $6,000

Two parcels (191.238 acres) on Holland Road/Prospect Upper Sandusky Road North, Marion; The Estate of Rosemary Boblenz to Jane Day Land LLC; $1,988,896

600 Vernon Heights Blvd., Marion; Gary W. and Sandra Green to Joshua D. and Amanda E. Cooper; $450,000

3955 Smeltzer Road, Marion; Todd E. and Cameah Goddard to Angelina Liles and Alex B. Gibson; $132,000

228 Barks Road E., Marion; SHANHA LLC to FVC Properties LLC; $425,000

402 Lynn Drive, Marion; Omer E. and Sharon R. Pearson to Clara J. and Chester G. Deboard Jr.; $145,000

137 Sargent St., Marion; Lori D. and Scott M. Seckel to AVASE LLC and Jason E. Kiley; $135,000

1840 Richland Road, Marion; Geoffrey and Gretta A. McGrail to William and Monique Sharron; $349,900

1141 Colonial Ave., Marion; Matthew A. and Crystal R. Christian to Phillip B. and Meaghen A. Cornell; $180,000

One parcel (2.039 acres) on Innovation Drive, Marion; Area Endeavors Ltd. to M-Squared LLC; $36,500

211 W. Locust St., Caledonia; Karen M. Buyer to Jeffrey A. Burgan; $58,000

2701 Gooding Road, Marion; Monica K. Gordon to GT Real Estate Investments LLC; $91,000

218 E. Center St., Marion; Speedway LLC/EMRD Marketing Co. to Jessica Houser; $10,000

Lot 95 Center St., Waldo; L and Z Holdings Ltd. to Bladro Holding LLC; $72,000

3423 Agosta Meeker Road N., Marion; George A. Barr to Brian and Elizabeth Mullett; $92,000

523 Davids St., Marion; Keith Shrager to Manuchekhr Asoev; $20,000

357 Leader St., Marion; Rand Hollobaugh to Luky Kauwjono; $61,000

3797 Roberts Road, Caledonia; Calliope Investments LLC to Roger and Brenda Keller; $65,000

909 Daffodil Drive (two parcels), Marion; Dan R. and Dorothy L. Wildermuth to Tonya Colegrove and Kathy L. Bigler; $110,000

345 Waterloo St., Marion; Jeremiah S. Hutchinson to Michael Knapp; $7,500

202 Jefferson St., Marion; Joe E. and Rhonda S. Lane to Edwin and Ana Zeas; $39,000

894 Gebhardt St. (four parcels), Marion; Halona Creek LLC to Equity Trust Company; $96,868