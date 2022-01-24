ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free health clinics at Nuçi's Space are 'not just for musicians.' See the schedule here.

By Andrew Shearer, Athens Banner-Herald
There's always a lot going on behind the blue bricks at Nuçi's Space, from bands practicing in one of the many rehearsal rooms to equipment rentals, recording, youth camps and performances on the stage in the main lobby, but its primary function has remained its commitment to the general well-being of the Athens community.

Beginning this month and into spring, the suicide-prevention nonprofit is hosting free medical clinics on site at 396 Oconee St. Remaining dates are Feb. 14 and 21, March 28 and 28, and April 4 and 18. On each of those days from 1 to 4 p.m., individuals who are without insurance are welcome.

For the past seven years, Nuçi's has collaborated with AU/UGA Medical Partnership to provide a team of second-year medical students who are supervised by a doctor able to write prescriptions and make referrals to specialists who will treat participants on a cost-reduced basis, a sliding scale or entirely free. The clinic will also be able to test for diabetes, hypertension and HIV.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that as much as 12% of people who live in Athens-Clarke County are uninsured.

"The free clinics are not just for musicians," Nuçi's Space counseling advocate Lesley Cobb told the Banner-Herald. "Even if you have a long-term health problem, it's well worth coming down."

Those interested can sign up in person at Nuçi's, call (706) 227-1515 to make an appointment or walk in on one of the clinic dates. To maintain privacy, one of the band rehearsal rooms will be used to see indoor patients, who must be masked in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols. Cobb said those who are unable to wear a mask will be seen in an outdoor setup.

In addition to aiding local musicians who rely on a gig-based economy to get by, the Nuçi's Space clinics also provide an essential type of experience for medical students, who often don't get the opportunity to interact with and treat members of their own community until years into their education.

Dr. Brett Szymik, associate professor of anatomy at Augusta University's medical school campus at the University of Georgia, serves as a coordinator for the free clinics at Nuçi's and other organizations throughout the Athens area.

"It can be really eye-opening for first-year students to interact with patients out in the community instead of in a hospital setting," Szymik told the Banner-Herald. "The free clinics are overseen by a medical doctor, so the quality of the treatment is excellent, and I've seen over and over again how affecting it is for early students to have that genuine experience."

Other locations for pop-up clinics in the Athens area are Hilsman Middle School and Pinewood Estates North mobile home park. There are also free and low-cost clinics associated with Mercy Health Center and the Athens Nurses Clinic.

