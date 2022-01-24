'Compartment No. 6' about journey, not destination

We were out on the balcony early every morning while at the beach. The people were an ever changing pattern. It is a place for thought and dreams! Only one of us at times in sweet revelry , then there would be two. Yes sometimes three or more, it drew us like a magnet! The beauty of the ever changing, steadfast ocean was waiting right there for us! The sun always rose each morning and I didn’t ever want to miss it! The colors either brilliant or pastel were amazing, no canvas rivals God’s work. We searched the horizon, straining out to see if any ships were to be see in the distance? Talking quietly as though the magic of it all might disappear, as a bubble once popped. Indeed, this was Christmas Morning, and the sureness and magic were real. Red and I enjoyed sitting out in the tall Adirondack chairs with an attached table between them, just right for drinks and snacks, of which there were many. We could turn them for a different views.

