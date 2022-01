When I moved with my family to the Garden Court neighborhood of West Philadelphia, I felt a great sense of relief. At last, I had reached a place in my life where my children could walk safely on clean, tree-lined streets to great amenities like Clark Park and Baltimore Avenue. Henry Lea Elementary, our local school, was respectable. For many in our city, however, even these simple privileges are out of reach. When I heard the recent news that the University of Pennsylvania is proposing to invest in my kid’s school the way it has with Penn Alexander School, I was filled with complicated emotions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO