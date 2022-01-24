ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

ECHL suspends player for what opponent saw as racist "monkey" gesture

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ECHL suspended Jacob Panetta on Sunday after the brother of longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban accused the Jacksonville defenseman of making "monkey gestures" in his direction. The league said the indefinite suspension is pending a hearing under its collective bargaining agreement with its players. Jacksonville then announced it...

Ash Catchum
3d ago

You can say anything is racist if you make a big enough scene. Just look at Bubba Wallace and that garage door pull rope. 🤙🏻

Doc Johnson
3d ago

why is everything racist Kno days...n yeal it's not white ppl..from what everyone sees...it's blacks that keeps racism going

Rachel Helen
3d ago

Blacks, and white liberals have weak minds, and seek out fake outrage. Are you tired of it yet? I am. 😅

