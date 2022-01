A contractor is scheduled to remove temporary barrier this week on the northbound Interstate 81 ramp to Exit 72A (Route 22/Paxtonia) in Dauphin County. Weather permitting, a ramp restriction will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday so the remaining temporary barrier from the I-81 sound wall project can be removed. Channeling devices will be used to reduce the ramp width while this work is performed. The ramp will remain open at all times.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO