Springfield, MA

Gas prices in Springfield average $3.25 per gallon

By Seth Keevaenthal
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have gone up, averaging $3.25 per gallon in the past week and stand 92.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.94 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon. Compared to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.33 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.47 a gallon and Hartford is $3.42 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32/g  Monday. The national average is up 3.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 92 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With oil prices remaining elevated, average gas prices inched up in most states over the last week even as gasoline demand weakened, a testament to how concerned oil markets are with unrest in oil-producing nations. With all eyes on the Russia/Ukraine situation, oil will likely remain north of $80 per barrel, with additional volatility. Prices could rise even more significantly if there is any further deterioration in the situation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, I don’t expect any immediate fireworks at the pump, but the trend of rising gas prices will likely persist as worries continue to overpower weak global consumption.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:
January 24, 2021: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
January 24, 2020: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)
January 24, 2019: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
January 24, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
January 24, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
January 24, 2016: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $1.82/g)
January 24, 2015: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)
January 24, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)
January 24, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)
January 24, 2012: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

