ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Fed National Activity Index for December is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The national activity...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Dollar little changed as Treasury yields dip, economic data disappoints

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The dollar pared earlier gains on Thursday as this week's upward trajectory of U.S. Treasury yields took a breather. The greenback edged lower after weekly applications for unemployment insurance unexpectedly jumped to a three-month high. read more. A separate report showed that sales of...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: Beware Panic-Selling if Economic Data Miss

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Stocks are really getting hit now. The Nasdaq-100 snapped through its long-term uptrend with conviction yesterday, and the Russell 2000 slipped below a level that’s held for a year running. The levees are breaking.
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Climb, With Focus on Hawkish Fed Comments and Economic Data

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Friday morning, as investors remained focused on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped more than 7 basis points to 1.784% in afternoon trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved up a similar amount to 2.126%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

FOMC Goes With Unemployment Rate While This Huge Number Is Far More Relevant Economic Data

A primary feedback mechanism is always inventory. The first time I can consciously remember using the term landmine was probably here in February 2019. I had described the same process play out several times before, I had just never applied that term. There was all sorts of market chaos in the final two months of 2018, including a full-on stock market correction, believe it or not, leaving the inflation and recovery narrative in near-complete tatters. All that was missing by then was the economic data to confirm what markets had already priced.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Data#Auction#Bills#Treasury
Rochester Business Journal

Employment, inflation top factors in review of fourth quarter economic data

Economic growth picked up in the fourth quarter of 2021 after a disappointing third quarter. Real GDP (adjusted for inflation) for the third quarter came in at 2.3% after spending the first half of the year over 6%, as consumer demand waned amid an increase in COVID cases due to the delta variant. Fourth quarter ...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed signals first US rate hike since pandemic coming in March

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gave a clear signal the central bank is ready to raise US interest rates in March for the first time since cutting them to zero when Covid-19 broke out. That would end the era of easy money that fueled Wall Street's record-setting run during the pandemic. In a press conference following the year's first meeting of the Fed's policy-setting committee, Powell underscored the central bank's willingness to fight rampant inflation, even as he expects prices to subside this year. "I would say the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so," Powell said in an unusually frank comment on the Fed's planned actions.
BUSINESS
AFP

US consumers slightly more hopeful about inflation, economy: data

American consumers were feeling less confident in January amid elevated prices and a Covid-19 resurgence, but their views of the economy and inflation were growing more positive, a survey released Tuesday showed. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index declined to 113.8 in January, less than two points below where it was in December but above analysts' forecasts, with the data showing Americans feeling better about the economy today but less certain about its short-term future. The survey indicated a slight downturn in consumers' expectations for inflation amid a surge in prices across the United States. However the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators, Lynn Franco, noted "both confidence and consumer spending may continue to be challenged by rising prices and the ongoing pandemic."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Consolidates Ahead of Key Economic Data

The GBP EUR exchange rate was steady on Monday as expected, with traders waiting for data being released today. The currency pair was lower by -0.07% to start the week but the day ahead is important to see if UK employment or European and German ZEW survey figures can determine the path of the pair near the resistance at 1.2000.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD retreats ahead of important UK economic data

The EURUSD turned lower on Friday after the US published weak retail sales numbers. The data revealed that the country’s retail sales declined sharply in December as inflation concerns remained. The headline retail sales declined by 3.1% in December after they fell by about 0.5% in the previous month. This decline was worse than the median estimate of -0.1%. Meanwhile, core retail sales declined by 2.3% in December. Still, despite the weak retail sales numbers, analysts expect that the Federal Reserve will maintain a hawkish tone in a bid to lower inflation.
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Swimming in Red Ink as Economic Data Weighs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is 374 points lower at midday, as JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) post-earnings reaction weighs on the blue-chip index. Also impacting investor sentiment is dismal retail sales data for December, which came in well below analysts' estimates. Wall Street is also unpacking upbeat business inventories for November, while industrial production missed expectations. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are sharply lower as a result, with all three major indexes now pacing for their second-straight weekly loss of 2022.
STOCKS
AFP

US shares reverse course as Fed signals likely March rate hike

Wall Street stocks ended mostly lower Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled an interest rate hike is likely in March amid elevated inflation. In an unusually blunt comment for a central banker, Powell told reporters "the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting."
BUSINESS
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Market digests Fed, new economic data

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy