ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington State Board of Health considers making COVID-19 vaccine a requirement for students

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebR3b_0dtxty0X00

WASHINGTON — The Washington State Board of Health is considering making the COVID-19 vaccine a requirement for all school students.

Since the first shots were made available, health officials have maintained the message that we must vaccinate our way out of this pandemic. But should the COVID-19 vaccine be required for kids to go to school?

That question is currently being debated by the state’s new technical advisory group.

Dr. Tao Kwan-Gett, chief science officer with the Washington State Department of Health is a co-chair of the group.

“After we consider all the science and data and talk about it and find out sort of what the latest evidence is, we then make a recommendation to the state board of health and then it is up to them to further debate, discuss and then decide,” said Kwan-Gett.

He teamed up with Chris Reykdal, Washington state’s superintendent of public instruction during a recent online panel, who said: “I would not be surprised that we get something more definitive about this in the middle of summer as we anticipate the school year, but I do not expect any kind of requirements this school year.”

Reykdal said 65% of high schoolers are currently vaccinated against COVID-19. For middle school students it’s 57%, and 30% for elementary school-age kids.

Because vaccinations have become a divisive topic, Reykdal is advising patience and to let the advisory group do the work.

“It’s important that we all get out of the way, let the experts do their work and make a recommendation one way or the other, and honor that based on the science they come up with,” Reykdal said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Watchdog says key federal health agency is failing on crises

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The government's main health agency is failing to meet its responsibilities for leading the national response to public health emergencies including the coronavirus pandemic, extreme weather disasters and even potential bioterrorist attacks, a federal watchdog said Thursday. The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office said it...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Education
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
81K+
Followers
89K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy