ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Jio grows profit

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJio Platforms booked profit gains in fiscal Q3 2022 (ending 31 December 2021), driven by steady revenue growth and improved ARPU, which it forecast to continue climbing over the next few quarters. Net profit rose...

www.mobileworldlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobileworldlive.com

Grameenphone gains on capex splurge

Bangladesh-based Grameenphone highlighted mobile revenue and data growth in Q4 2021, as its wider LTE network coverage attracted new subscribers. In an earnings release, CEO Yasir Azman noted its increased capex led to 4G population coverage expanding by 5.9 percentage points year-on-year to 96.8 per cent. “Throughout the year, we...
TECHNOLOGY
kfgo.com

China’s Dec industrial profits grow at slowest pace since April 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – Profits at China’s industrial firms grew at a slower pace in December, the statistics bureau said on Thursday, as factory-gate inflation continued to ease, pointing to cooling demand amid mounting economic challenges. Profits rose 4.2% year-on-year, the slowest rate since April 2020, to 734.2 billion...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Capex increase drives Chunghwa Telecom gains

Increased network investment by Taiwan-based Chunghwa Telecom in 2021 yielded positive results on profit and mobile revenue growth in Q4, with strong uptake of higher-tier 5G plans. In an earnings release, chairman and CEO Sheih Chi-Mau highlighted growth in mobile sales and ARPU driven by a 39 per cent uplift...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mukesh Ambani
mobileworldlive.com

Ericsson poised for enterprise push, Q4 profit jumps

Ericsson predicted its enterprise segment would eventually outstrip its mobile infrastructure business in growth and profitability, as it reported improved Q4 earnings despite the continued impact of a decline in China. CEO Borje Ekholm detailed the enterprise expectation in Ericsson’s Q4 and full year 2021 earnings statement. The executive...
MARKETS
mobileworldlive.com

Vodafone Idea loss widens

Vodafone Idea suffered more pain its fiscal Q3 2022 (calendar Q4 2021) as its losses increased and revenue tumbled due to continued declines in ARPU and subscribers. Net loss grew 60 per cent year-on-year to INR72.3 billion ($968.5 million), with revenue declining 10.7 per cent to INR97.2 billion. In an...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Jio Platforms posts its highest quarterly revenue yet with $3.3 billion

Jio Platforms has recorded its highest quarterly gross revenue to date, posting ₹24,176 crore ($3.3 billion) for the third quarter, which is an almost 14% improvement from a year ago. Jio Platforms chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani attributed the growth to "key consumption baskets" off the back of...
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Electrical Insulation Tape Market Size Will Grow Profitably By 2031 | 3M, Achem (YC Group), Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Market research on most trending report Global “Electrical Insulation Tape” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Electrical Insulation Tape market state of affairs. The Electrical Insulation Tape marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Electrical Insulation Tape report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Electrical Insulation Tape Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reliance Industries#Net Profit#Jio Platforms#Arpu#Md#Digital#Ebitda
mobileworldlive.com

Jio slashes interest costs with spectrum prepayment

Reliance Jio estimated it could save billions in annual interest payments by prepaying sums owed to India’s Department of Telecom for spectrum acquired in auctions up to March 2021. In a stock market filing, Jio predicted it would save INR12 billion ($161.1 million) annually in interest payments by making...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
agdaily.com

Analyzing profits: Will soybeans or corn be more profitable in 2022?

Rising fertilizer and input costs are making the decision to plant corn vs. soybeans especially difficult for growers seeking maximum profit potential this season. While some growers are considering a switch to soybeans as a way to avoid costly fertilizer expenses, that may just shift nutrient focus. “While soybeans don’t...
AGRICULTURE
mobileworldlive.com

Samsung bullish on 2022 smartphone demand

Samsung’s mobile division forecast continued demand for its smartphones and rising ASPs in 2022 after registering strong growth in the final quarter of 2021 on gains in the premium segment. On an earnings call, Mobile eXperience (MX) VP Kim Sung-koo expressed confidence the release of its next Galaxy S...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

High energy bills blamed on company profits, Russia and growing global demand

People are blaming high energy bills on energy company profiteering, the Russian government cutting supplies, and a growing demand for gas globally, a survey suggested.Just 13% of those quizzed thought green levies and taxes were among the factors most to blame for high energy bills, polling for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) revealed.That compares with more than a third (34%) who pointed the finger at profiteering by energy companies as one of the main factors behind rising bills, the survey of more than 2,000 people by Opinium Research found.The public’s finger is clearly on the pulse, correctly identifying...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy