Pender County, NC

Pender County officials examine residential proposals that could bring hundreds of units

By Chase Jordan, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago
Developers are making proposals to bring two residential developments to the Blake Farm project in Scotts Hill.

On behalf of Dry Pond Partners, applicant Trask Land Company, Inc. wants to build 183 multi-family residential units for its Oak Grove at Blake Farm project in the Topsail Township. According to documents, the proposed project will be on more than 21 acres off of Blake Farm Boulevard.

With assistance from applicant Jordan McLaughlin, Dry Pond Partners is requesting approval to expand The Towns at Blake Farm by adding 18 townhome units, which would bring the total to 154. The 28-acre proposal is also located near Blake Farm Boulevard.

Previous coverage:With $16M price tag, 200-plus acres next to Scotts Hill preserve could become development

Reated:6 things to do in Topsail Island, Surf City during the winter

Like us on Facebook:Head to Pender Today to join the conversation on county events and issues

Members from Pender County's Technical Review Committee and planning department officials are reviewing plans for the major site development. The Towns at Blake Farm was presented in October 2020 by the committee for approval of 136 units.

In 2021, Travis Henley, director of Pender County Planning & Community Development, reported there were a few pieces of Blake Farm either under construction or moving trough an approval process for apartments, townhomes, and single-family.

Developers connected to Blake Farm received approval from the Pender County Planning Board in 2020 to drill water wells and construction of buildings to house mechanical equipment to run them.

Reporter Chase Jordan can be reached at cjjordan@gannett.com.

